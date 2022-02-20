Short Interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Decreases By 16.8%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $1.36 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

