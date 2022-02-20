Wedbush Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $100.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHAK. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.