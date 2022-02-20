Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 682,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

