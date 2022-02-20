Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on INN. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

