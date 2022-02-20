Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,076 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

