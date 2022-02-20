Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $83.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.58.

TJX Companies stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

