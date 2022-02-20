Wells Fargo & Company Trims Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price to $97.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

