Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,763 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.51 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.