Barclays PLC Sells 7,548 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average is $108.95.

