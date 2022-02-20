Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000.

IWY stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average of $162.77. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

