Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62.

