Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.

UPST stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.12. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

