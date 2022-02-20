Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 20,282 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.92. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

