Insider Buying: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UGI opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,590,000 after acquiring an additional 221,276 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after acquiring an additional 307,930 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

