Piper Sandler Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $194.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.35. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $323,529,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

