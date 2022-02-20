Credit Suisse AG Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.