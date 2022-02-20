Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 107.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 235,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 121,911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $3,867,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.