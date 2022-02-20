Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,397 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $49.14 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

