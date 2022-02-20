EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,889 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $307.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.17. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

