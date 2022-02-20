Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

