Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GMGSF opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

