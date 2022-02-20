FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Price Target Lowered to 250.00 at Morgan Stanley

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from 255.00 to 250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
FLIDY opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.47.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
