FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Price Target Lowered to 250.00 at Morgan Stanley

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from 255.00 to 250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FLIDY opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

