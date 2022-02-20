Bank of America Lowers Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC cut Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

