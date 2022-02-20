EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDRVF. BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.