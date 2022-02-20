Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DREUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

