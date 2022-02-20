Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Daimler from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.79.

DDAIF opened at $85.37 on Thursday. Daimler has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

