Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,404.33.

Glencore stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

