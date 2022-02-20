Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.