Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.25.
Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile
