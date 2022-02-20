Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Class Acceleration were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter valued at $359,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLAS stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

