Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.81

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 10925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Get Braze alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.