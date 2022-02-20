Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 403,718 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.19.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.
Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.