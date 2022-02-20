Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 403,718 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

