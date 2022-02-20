America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75. Approximately 1,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 82,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.51.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

