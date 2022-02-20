HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Cut to $6.10

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its target price cut by CLSA from $9.50 to $6.10 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

HUYA stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $31.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,209 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

