Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $241,089,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after buying an additional 463,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.