Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

FIS stock opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

