BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Postal Realty Trust worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $238.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 827.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.