Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,979 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

