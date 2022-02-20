Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) by 171.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Shares of DSJA opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

