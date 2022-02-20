Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Shaw Communications worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

