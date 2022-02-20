Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 751,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Sanmina by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sanmina by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $3,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.