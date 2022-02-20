Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of SMIH stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.