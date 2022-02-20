Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SMIH stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.