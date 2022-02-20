JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $70.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Alteryx stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

