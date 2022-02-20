James C. Foster Sells 20,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.05. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
