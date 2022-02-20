James C. Foster Sells 20,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.05. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

