Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Buys 362,747 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

