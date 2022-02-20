SVB Leerink Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $91.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $69.02 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arvinas by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

