Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,200. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after buying an additional 6,545,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.