Raymond James Cuts RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $15.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPT. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

