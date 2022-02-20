TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE TNET opened at $87.04 on Friday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,940. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

