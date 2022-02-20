BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

