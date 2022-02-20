Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 123.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GGZ opened at $14.27 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

